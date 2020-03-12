2001 Stephanne Creek Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Rent to Own Excellent Space, Even Better Price!

Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home, conveniently located in south Austin . You'll

love the tile floors, plush carpet, granite countertops, and glowing hardwoods that this home has to

offer, and with easy highway access, convenience to shopping, and shorter commute times, you'll

finally have more time to focus on the things that matter most to you. Easy Lease Option terms

include low down payment and 2000/month, so HURRY-great opportunities like this don't come

along every day! Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new 'Home Sweet Home'!



