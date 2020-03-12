All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

2001 Stephanne Creek Cv

2001 Stephanne Creek Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Stephanne Creek Cove, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Rent to Own Excellent Space, Even Better Price!
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home, conveniently located in south Austin . You'll
love the tile floors, plush carpet, granite countertops, and glowing hardwoods that this home has to
offer, and with easy highway access, convenience to shopping, and shorter commute times, you'll
finally have more time to focus on the things that matter most to you. Easy Lease Option terms
include low down payment and 2000/month, so HURRY-great opportunities like this don't come
along every day! Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new 'Home Sweet Home'!

(RLNE5025977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv have any available units?
2001 Stephanne Creek Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv have?
Some of 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Stephanne Creek Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv offers parking.
Does 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv have a pool?
No, 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv have accessible units?
No, 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Stephanne Creek Cv has units with dishwashers.
