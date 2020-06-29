2001 #1 Austin

Amenities

FOR RENT: Home includes: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Central Heat and Air, Washer and Dryer Appliance; Water and Gas are paid by the owner; Lawn Care Provided; Monthly Rent $775 with a deposit of $500 No Pets and No Smokers