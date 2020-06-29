2001 #1 Austin

2001 West Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, TX 78703 Clarksville
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
parking
garage
FOR RENT: Home includes: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Central Heat and Air, Washer and Dryer Appliance; Water and Gas are paid by the owner; Lawn Care Provided; Monthly Rent $775 with a deposit of $500 No Pets and No Smokers
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
