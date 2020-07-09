All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

2000 East 7th Street - 246

2000 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2000 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Be the first to tour this gorgeous condo! Two stories of open space, wood floors and washer/dryer in unit! Open kitchen/living space are a chef's dream with lots of granite counter space, stainless and energy efficient appliances. Garage parking space included! Community courtyard with BBQ is excellent space for entertaining. Bike locker, pet wash station and pet yard on property.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 East 7th Street - 246 have any available units?
2000 East 7th Street - 246 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 East 7th Street - 246 have?
Some of 2000 East 7th Street - 246's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 East 7th Street - 246 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 East 7th Street - 246 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 East 7th Street - 246 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 East 7th Street - 246 is pet friendly.
Does 2000 East 7th Street - 246 offer parking?
Yes, 2000 East 7th Street - 246 offers parking.
Does 2000 East 7th Street - 246 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 East 7th Street - 246 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 East 7th Street - 246 have a pool?
No, 2000 East 7th Street - 246 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 East 7th Street - 246 have accessible units?
No, 2000 East 7th Street - 246 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 East 7th Street - 246 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 East 7th Street - 246 has units with dishwashers.

