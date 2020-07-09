2000 East 7th Street - 246

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Be the first to tour this gorgeous condo! Two stories of open space, wood floors and washer/dryer in unit! Open kitchen/living space are a chef's dream with lots of granite counter space, stainless and energy efficient appliances. Garage parking space included! Community courtyard with BBQ is excellent space for entertaining. Bike locker, pet wash station and pet yard on property.

