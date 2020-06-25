All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:54 PM

1937 Rue De St Tropez 9

1937 Rue De St Tropez · No Longer Available
Location

1937 Rue De St Tropez, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Elegant 3 story modern condo in gated Westlake community of St. Tropez. 2/2.5/2Liv w/ master on 3rd floor w/ sitting area & balcony overlooking pool & marina. 2nd floor flex space. Dramatic two story living area w/ palladium French doors,covered balcony. Beautiful natural light & complete privacy. Kitchen is open to family/dining w/ private patio. Elevator! Roof terrace has great storage. Pool, spa & floating dock to launch kayaks. 2 covered parking spaces. Quiet, established community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 have any available units?
1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 have?
Some of 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 pet-friendly?
No, 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 offers parking.
Does 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 have a pool?
Yes, 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 has a pool.
Does 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 have accessible units?
No, 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1937 Rue De St Tropez 9 has units with dishwashers.

