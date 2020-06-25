1937 Rue De St Tropez 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

Elegant 3 story modern condo in gated Westlake community of St. Tropez. 2/2.5/2Liv w/ master on 3rd floor w/ sitting area & balcony overlooking pool & marina. 2nd floor flex space. Dramatic two story living area w/ palladium French doors,covered balcony. Beautiful natural light & complete privacy. Kitchen is open to family/dining w/ private patio. Elevator! Roof terrace has great storage. Pool, spa & floating dock to launch kayaks. 2 covered parking spaces. Quiet, established community.