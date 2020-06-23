All apartments in Austin
1920 Burton Dr
1920 Burton Dr

1920 Burton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Burton Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6fc5b2309e ---- Fitness & Sports Swimming Pool Entertainment Picnic Area Accessibility School Bus Pickup Shuttle Route Safety Access Gates Other Laundry Rooms Unit Features Kitchen Dishwasher Pantry Refrigerator Granite Counters Black/Stainless Appliances Living Walk-in Closet Patio Wet/Dry Bar Comfort & Safety Wood Floors Tile Floors Ceiling Fans

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Burton Dr have any available units?
1920 Burton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Burton Dr have?
Some of 1920 Burton Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Burton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Burton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Burton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Burton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1920 Burton Dr offer parking?
No, 1920 Burton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Burton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Burton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Burton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Burton Dr has a pool.
Does 1920 Burton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1920 Burton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Burton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Burton Dr has units with dishwashers.
