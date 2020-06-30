All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1916 Ralph Cox RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1916 Ralph Cox RD
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

1916 Ralph Cox RD

1916 Ralph Cox Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1916 Ralph Cox Road, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath South Austin Home - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath South Austin Home ~ Large Open Living Area Downstairs w/High Ceilings and Beautiful Wood Look Vinyl Plank Flooring ~ Kitchen Open to Living w/Lots of Cabinet Storage ~ Downstairs Master Suite w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Huge Walk-In Closet ~ Enormous 2nd Living Area Upstairs ~ Generous Secondary Bedrooms ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio ~ Near 45/Loop 1, Close to Menchaca, 1626 & Slaughter Lane ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE5523530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Ralph Cox RD have any available units?
1916 Ralph Cox RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Ralph Cox RD have?
Some of 1916 Ralph Cox RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Ralph Cox RD currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Ralph Cox RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Ralph Cox RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Ralph Cox RD is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Ralph Cox RD offer parking?
No, 1916 Ralph Cox RD does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Ralph Cox RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Ralph Cox RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Ralph Cox RD have a pool?
No, 1916 Ralph Cox RD does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Ralph Cox RD have accessible units?
No, 1916 Ralph Cox RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Ralph Cox RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Ralph Cox RD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St
Austin, TX 78701
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78735
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin