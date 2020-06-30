1916 Ralph Cox RD

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath South Austin Home - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath South Austin Home ~ Large Open Living Area Downstairs w/High Ceilings and Beautiful Wood Look Vinyl Plank Flooring ~ Kitchen Open to Living w/Lots of Cabinet Storage ~ Downstairs Master Suite w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Huge Walk-In Closet ~ Enormous 2nd Living Area Upstairs ~ Generous Secondary Bedrooms ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio ~ Near 45/Loop 1, Close to Menchaca, 1626 & Slaughter Lane ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



