Austin, TX
1915 Fairlawn Ln
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

1915 Fairlawn Ln

1915 Fairlawn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Fairlawn Lane, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/910471e043 ----
Recently remodeled 1 bedroom in Travis Heights Right Behind the Whip Inn ,Fenced Back Yard 1 bed 1 bath with gated front patio. Walk to the Whip Inn in the hot Travis Heights neighborhood, bike to Riverside and town lake. Its close to everything. Sit on your Gated Patio and enjoy these nights. Newer Kitchen, Newer AC, Beautiful New Vinyl Plank Wood look flooring. Included Washer Dryer in unit. And pet friendly!

$1295 Deposit/Move in fee
$1295 Monthly Rent

$200 per pet on move in.
$15 pet rent/pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Fairlawn Ln have any available units?
1915 Fairlawn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Fairlawn Ln have?
Some of 1915 Fairlawn Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Fairlawn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Fairlawn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Fairlawn Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Fairlawn Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Fairlawn Ln offer parking?
No, 1915 Fairlawn Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Fairlawn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 Fairlawn Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Fairlawn Ln have a pool?
No, 1915 Fairlawn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Fairlawn Ln have accessible units?
No, 1915 Fairlawn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Fairlawn Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Fairlawn Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

