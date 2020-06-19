1915 Fairlawn Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/910471e043 ----

Recently remodeled 1 bedroom in Travis Heights Right Behind the Whip Inn ,Fenced Back Yard 1 bed 1 bath with gated front patio. Walk to the Whip Inn in the hot Travis Heights neighborhood, bike to Riverside and town lake. Its close to everything. Sit on your Gated Patio and enjoy these nights. Newer Kitchen, Newer AC, Beautiful New Vinyl Plank Wood look flooring. Included Washer Dryer in unit. And pet friendly!



$1295 Deposit/Move in fee

$1295 Monthly Rent



$200 per pet on move in.

$15 pet rent/pet.