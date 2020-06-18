1913 Simond Ave, Austin

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving yoga

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



One auspicious day, you get a knock on the door. It is Zombie Frank Lloyd Wright (the world famous architect, remember?) But it's cool, he is not the eat your brains zombie, nor is he all creepy and disheveled in an eaten by worms kind of way. He has showered, clean, and well dressed (bit still a little stinky). But I digress. He has informed you that his spirit has not been able to rest until he erects one grand new project a wonderful new luxury apartment building just for you in East Austin! (wow, what a coincidence right?)



Anyways, you tell Zombie Frank about all your wishes, like a sweet pool, and cool gizmos and gadgets and cool chic style. Furiously writing down notes, Zombie Frank is all like "Yes! I have all that I require!". A few months later, he presents you with your new apartments! And it's this one right here! The one you're looking at right now on your computer screen. Why not come check it out so Zombie Frank can rest his soul?



Apartment Amenities



From quartz countertops



stainless steel appliances to spa-like bathrooms with massive soaking tubs,



the interior of each apartment boasts indulgent features that set these homes apart.



Wood-style flooring stretches through common areas



balancing modern luxury with classic beauty.



With an in-home washer and dryer set



you can effortlessly do laundry from the comfort of your home



Bath Tub



Walk-In Closet



Black Appliances



Community Amenities



Swimming Pool



Fitness Center



Clubhouse



Pool



Package Receiving



On-site Management



Free Weights



Garage



Group Exercise



TV Lounge



Club Lounge with Foodie Kitchen



Wellness Studio



Lawn Space for Outdoor Yoga



3 Semi Private Pool Areas



Outdoor Kitchen with BBQs



Bike Storage



Bike Path Connecting to Trail System



Pet-Friendly Environment



2 Blocks for MLK Train Station



