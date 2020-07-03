Rent Calculator
1912 Petrified Forest Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 PM
1912 Petrified Forest Drive
1912 Petrified Forest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1912 Petrified Forest Drive, Austin, TX 78747
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1912 Petrified Forest Drive have any available units?
1912 Petrified Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1912 Petrified Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Petrified Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Petrified Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Petrified Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1912 Petrified Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 1912 Petrified Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Petrified Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Petrified Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Petrified Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 1912 Petrified Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Petrified Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Petrified Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Petrified Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Petrified Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Petrified Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Petrified Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
