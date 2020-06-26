All apartments in Austin
1912 Dinsdale Lane
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1912 Dinsdale Lane

1912 Dinsdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Dinsdale Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1912 Dinsdale Lane Available 07/01/19 Gated Community Close to Downtown! - Gated community. Light & bright home. Small fenced in front yard. Enter this beautiful appointed home. Second floor is meant for entertaining! Never be away from guest or family as the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Room are all together. Laundry & half-bath located on 2nd floor as well. Need some privacy? Third floor holds both bedrooms along with a nicely set-up desk area ready for studying or perfect for working from home. Balconies off 2nd & 3rd floor. There are also built in bookshelves to showcase everything you have collected from your travels. Large storage under stairs accessed from garage. The community also includes a dog park for your four legged friend.

(RLNE4936209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Dinsdale Lane have any available units?
1912 Dinsdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Dinsdale Lane have?
Some of 1912 Dinsdale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Dinsdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Dinsdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Dinsdale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Dinsdale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Dinsdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Dinsdale Lane offers parking.
Does 1912 Dinsdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Dinsdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Dinsdale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Dinsdale Lane has a pool.
Does 1912 Dinsdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 1912 Dinsdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Dinsdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Dinsdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
