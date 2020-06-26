Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1912 Dinsdale Lane Available 07/01/19 Gated Community Close to Downtown! - Gated community. Light & bright home. Small fenced in front yard. Enter this beautiful appointed home. Second floor is meant for entertaining! Never be away from guest or family as the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Room are all together. Laundry & half-bath located on 2nd floor as well. Need some privacy? Third floor holds both bedrooms along with a nicely set-up desk area ready for studying or perfect for working from home. Balconies off 2nd & 3rd floor. There are also built in bookshelves to showcase everything you have collected from your travels. Large storage under stairs accessed from garage. The community also includes a dog park for your four legged friend.



