1911 Simond Ave, Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

1911 Simond Ave, Austin

1911 Simond Avenue · (512) 877-4008
Location

1911 Simond Avenue, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
package receiving
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

One auspicious day, you get a knock on the door. It is Zombie Frank Lloyd Wright (the world famous architect, remember?) But it's cool, he is not the eat your brains zombie, nor is he all creepy and disheveled in an eaten by worms kind of way. He has showered, clean, and well dressed (bit still a little stinky). But I digress. He has informed you that his spirit has not been able to rest until he erects one grand new project a wonderful new luxury apartment building just for you in East Austin! (wow, what a coincidence right?)

Anyways, you tell Zombie Frank about all your wishes, like a sweet pool, and cool gizmos and gadgets and cool chic style. Furiously writing down notes, Zombie Frank is all like "Yes! I have all that I require!". A few months later, he presents you with your new apartments! And it's this one right here! The one you're looking at right now on your computer screen. Why not come check it out so Zombie Frank can rest his soul?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

From quartz countertops

stainless steel appliances to spa-like bathrooms with massive soaking tubs,

the interior of each apartment boasts indulgent features that set these homes apart.

Wood-style flooring stretches through common areas

balancing modern luxury with classic beauty.

With an in-home washer and dryer set

you can effortlessly do laundry from the comfort of your home

Bath Tub

Walk-In Closet

Black Appliances

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Swimming Pool

Fitness Center

Clubhouse

Pool

Package Receiving

On-site Management

Free Weights

Garage

Group Exercise

TV Lounge

Club Lounge with Foodie Kitchen

Wellness Studio

Lawn Space for Outdoor Yoga

3 Semi Private Pool Areas

Outdoor Kitchen with BBQs

Bike Storage

Bike Path Connecting to Trail System

Pet-Friendly Environment

2 Blocks for MLK Train Station

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Simond Ave, Austin have any available units?
1911 Simond Ave, Austin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Simond Ave, Austin have?
Some of 1911 Simond Ave, Austin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Simond Ave, Austin currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Simond Ave, Austin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Simond Ave, Austin pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Simond Ave, Austin is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Simond Ave, Austin offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Simond Ave, Austin does offer parking.
Does 1911 Simond Ave, Austin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 Simond Ave, Austin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Simond Ave, Austin have a pool?
Yes, 1911 Simond Ave, Austin has a pool.
Does 1911 Simond Ave, Austin have accessible units?
Yes, 1911 Simond Ave, Austin has accessible units.
Does 1911 Simond Ave, Austin have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Simond Ave, Austin does not have units with dishwashers.
