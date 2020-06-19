All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1910 Robbins Place Unit 309
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1910 Robbins Place Unit 309

1910 Robbins Place · (512) 479-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1910 Robbins Place, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2 bed/2 bath West Campus Condo with cathedral ceilings, washer/dryer, 2 RSVD Pkg, Balcony - Highly desirable 2 bed/2 bath condo located in West Campus and walking distance to UT. This condo features cathedral ceilings, washer/dryer, 2 reserved parking spaces, and a balcony. Robbins Place Condo is a well maintained condo complex on the quiet edge of West Campus.

Available August.

Call Michael Said at 512-789-6543 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2520149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 have any available units?
1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 does offer parking.
Does 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 have a pool?
No, 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 have accessible units?
No, 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1910 Robbins Place Unit 309?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity