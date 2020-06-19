Amenities
1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2 bed/2 bath West Campus Condo with cathedral ceilings, washer/dryer, 2 RSVD Pkg, Balcony - Highly desirable 2 bed/2 bath condo located in West Campus and walking distance to UT. This condo features cathedral ceilings, washer/dryer, 2 reserved parking spaces, and a balcony. Robbins Place Condo is a well maintained condo complex on the quiet edge of West Campus.
Available August.
Call Michael Said at 512-789-6543 to schedule a showing.
(RLNE2520149)