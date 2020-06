Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Two bedroom conveniently located by Burnet, 183 and MoPac. Close access to breweries, restaurants, and shopping, like Oscar Blues, Hopdoddy's, and the Domain. Unit has its own private, fenced-in patio! Bedrooms up, living and kitchen down. No carpet! This fourplex offers a shared laundry room with washer and dryer available to residents only. Pet deposits are non-refundable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.