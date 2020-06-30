Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1908-B Albury Cv.
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1908-B Albury Cv
Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:46 PM
1 of 15
1908-B Albury Cv
1908 Albury Cv
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1908 Albury Cv, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Comfortable townhome in the quiet cul-du-sac. Big windows let the light flow in, and no carpet to vacuum. Come check out this freshly updated townhome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1908-B Albury Cv have any available units?
1908-B Albury Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1908-B Albury Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1908-B Albury Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908-B Albury Cv pet-friendly?
No, 1908-B Albury Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1908-B Albury Cv offer parking?
No, 1908-B Albury Cv does not offer parking.
Does 1908-B Albury Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908-B Albury Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908-B Albury Cv have a pool?
No, 1908-B Albury Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1908-B Albury Cv have accessible units?
No, 1908-B Albury Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1908-B Albury Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908-B Albury Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908-B Albury Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908-B Albury Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
