1906 East 2nd Street
1906 East 2nd Street
1906 East 2nd Street
Report This Listing
Location
1906 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Small Cottage In Heart Of East Austin - This one bedroom one bath cottage sits on a large lot in the heart of East Austin. Bus stop at front of property.
(RLNE2121716)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1906 East 2nd Street have any available units?
1906 East 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1906 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1906 East 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1906 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 1906 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1906 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1906 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1906 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1906 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 East 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 East 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 East 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
