Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:43 PM

1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B

1905 Rockmoor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have any available units?
1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B offer parking?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have a pool?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
