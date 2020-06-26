Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:43 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B
1905 Rockmoor Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have any available units?
1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B offer parking?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have a pool?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Rockmoor Avenue, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
