1904 Simond Ave

Apartment Amenities
Gourmet kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances
Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms
42" espresso cabinets with brushed chrome hardware
Undermount extra deep stainless sinks in kitchens
MasterWood plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries
Full-size washers and dryers and connections
Oversized bath tubs with luxury tile surrounds
9, 10, 11 or 12-foot ceilings
Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms
Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens
Five-panel interior doors
Private walk-up street level entrances
Spacious patios and balconies
Private fenced yards
Views of 30-acre Lake Park, downtown Austin and the University of Texas
Community Amenities
Certified at LEED Platinum® & AEGB 1 Star Rated
ENERGY STAR® Certified community
Resort-style pool with sun deck
Private courtyard with cabana, grills and semi-private outdoor living rooms
Luxury social hub with gourmet kitchen
24-hour fitness zone
Cyber zone and conference room with Wi-Fi
Java bar with Starbucks coffee
Pet-friendly community with paw wash
Covered bicycle storage
Controlled access and private resident parking in gated garage
24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room
Large private storage areas available
Over 7,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurants