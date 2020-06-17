All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205

1904 Onion Creek Parkway · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1904 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 121205 · Avail. now

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
trash valet
Stunning 2Bd | Roommate 4plan | Gated | W/D Incld - Property Id: 159042

Community Features:
Media Room with Vintage Arcade and Gaming Table, Controlled Access Gates, Resident Lounge, Luxury Swimming Pool with Outdoor Kitchen, Private Fenced Yards*, Outdoor Gaming featuring Horseshoe & Washer Pits, and a Bocce Ball Court. Professionally Landscaped Grounds, Internet Cafe and Coffee Bar, Pet Friendly Community, Dog Park with Pet Wash Station, Executive Business Center, Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grill, Valet Trash Service*

Apartment Features:
Built-in Bookshelves, Closets - Spacious Linen, Kitchen island, Washer/Dryer - Stackable, Built-in Desk, Walk in Closet, Generous Pantry Storage, Washer/Dryer - Full Size.

512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159042
Property Id 159042

(RLNE5373609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 have any available units?
1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 has a unit available for $1,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 have?
Some of 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 offer parking?
No, 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 have a pool?
Yes, 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 has a pool.
Does 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 have accessible units?
No, 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1904 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd
Austin, TX 78735
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity