1902 Jentsch Court
Last updated September 19 2019

1902 Jentsch Court

1902 Jentsch Court · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Jentsch Court, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home, with stainless steel appliances included. 2 Bedrooms/2.5 Bath. Shaded backyard with porch. Call/Text Megan today to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Jentsch Court have any available units?
1902 Jentsch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1902 Jentsch Court currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Jentsch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Jentsch Court pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Jentsch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1902 Jentsch Court offer parking?
No, 1902 Jentsch Court does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Jentsch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Jentsch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Jentsch Court have a pool?
No, 1902 Jentsch Court does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Jentsch Court have accessible units?
No, 1902 Jentsch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Jentsch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Jentsch Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Jentsch Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Jentsch Court does not have units with air conditioning.
