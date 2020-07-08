Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1902 Glen Allen - A
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1902 Glen Allen - A
1902 Glen Allen Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1902 Glen Allen Street, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1902 Glen Allen - A have any available units?
1902 Glen Allen - A doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1902 Glen Allen - A have?
Some of 1902 Glen Allen - A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 1902 Glen Allen - A currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Glen Allen - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Glen Allen - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 Glen Allen - A is pet friendly.
Does 1902 Glen Allen - A offer parking?
No, 1902 Glen Allen - A does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Glen Allen - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Glen Allen - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Glen Allen - A have a pool?
No, 1902 Glen Allen - A does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Glen Allen - A have accessible units?
No, 1902 Glen Allen - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Glen Allen - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Glen Allen - A has units with dishwashers.
