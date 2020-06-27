Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1901 Dapplegrey Lane.
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1901 Dapplegrey Lane
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM
1901 Dapplegrey Lane
1901 Dapplegrey Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1901 Dapplegrey Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Scofield Farms. Easy access to all major roads. Close to Dell, Apple, Samsung and others. Community Pool and park. Bedrooms are being PAINTED THIS WEEK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1901 Dapplegrey Lane have any available units?
1901 Dapplegrey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1901 Dapplegrey Lane have?
Some of 1901 Dapplegrey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1901 Dapplegrey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Dapplegrey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Dapplegrey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Dapplegrey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1901 Dapplegrey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Dapplegrey Lane offers parking.
Does 1901 Dapplegrey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Dapplegrey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Dapplegrey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1901 Dapplegrey Lane has a pool.
Does 1901 Dapplegrey Lane have accessible units?
No, 1901 Dapplegrey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Dapplegrey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Dapplegrey Lane has units with dishwashers.
