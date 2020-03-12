Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1900 W Saint Johns AVE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1900 W Saint Johns AVE
1900 West Saint Johns Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1900 West Saint Johns Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1900 W Saint Johns AVE have any available units?
1900 W Saint Johns AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1900 W Saint Johns AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1900 W Saint Johns AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 W Saint Johns AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1900 W Saint Johns AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1900 W Saint Johns AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1900 W Saint Johns AVE offers parking.
Does 1900 W Saint Johns AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 W Saint Johns AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 W Saint Johns AVE have a pool?
No, 1900 W Saint Johns AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1900 W Saint Johns AVE have accessible units?
No, 1900 W Saint Johns AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 W Saint Johns AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 W Saint Johns AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 W Saint Johns AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 W Saint Johns AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
