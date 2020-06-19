Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1837 Friars Tale LN
Last updated November 29 2019 at 5:23 PM
1 of 18
1837 Friars Tale LN
1837 Frairs Tales Lane
·
Location
1837 Frairs Tales Lane, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 3/2 in desired S. Austin neighborhood. Shopping minutes away. Excellent accessibility to major thoroughfares.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1837 Friars Tale LN have any available units?
1837 Friars Tale LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1837 Friars Tale LN currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Friars Tale LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Friars Tale LN pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Friars Tale LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1837 Friars Tale LN offer parking?
No, 1837 Friars Tale LN does not offer parking.
Does 1837 Friars Tale LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Friars Tale LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Friars Tale LN have a pool?
No, 1837 Friars Tale LN does not have a pool.
Does 1837 Friars Tale LN have accessible units?
No, 1837 Friars Tale LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Friars Tale LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Friars Tale LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 Friars Tale LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1837 Friars Tale LN does not have units with air conditioning.
