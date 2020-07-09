All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1830 Simond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1830 Simond Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

1830 Simond Avenue

1830 Simond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Mueller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1830 Simond Avenue, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
1830 Simond Avenue, Austin, TX 78723 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Drop the mic. Hold my drink. Pause the music. SHUT DOWN THE PRESSES (yes, all of them). Stop (hammer time if you’d like). Drop the bass. Because you just found the perfect apartment. I know your jaw is dropping right now. Can it be? Can it really be true? Yes! It’s true. You’ve finally found it. Send me a message so I can introduce you to your new lovely apartment. Check out my website too! (austinwithalex) ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Gourmet kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms 42” espresso cabinets with brushed chrome hardware Undermount extra deep stainless sinks in kitchens MasterWood plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries Full-size washers and dryers and connections Oversized bath tubs with luxury tile surrounds 9, 10, 11 or 12-foot ceilings Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens Five-panel interior doors Private walk-up street level entrances Spacious patios and balconies Private fenced yards Views of 30-acre Lake Park, downtown Austin and the University of Texas ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Certified at LEED Platinum® & AEGB 1 Star Rated ENERGY STAR® Certified community Resort-style pool with sun deck Private courtyard with cabana, grills and semi-private outdoor living rooms Luxury social hub with gourmet kitchen 24-hour fitness zone Cyber zone and conference room with Wi-Fi Java bar with Starbucks coffee Pet-friendly community with paw wash Covered bicycle storage Controlled access and private resident parking in gated garage 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room Large private storage areas available Over 7,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurants ------------------------------------ Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating, your (hopefully soon to be) guide to Austin. I’m a local Austinite who speaks fluent English, Thai, and Breakfasttaco-ese. My team and I have helped over a hundred people find new places to live in Austin, so we’re pretty good at it! Please reach out to me so I can help you find the perfect place to live. I’m free to work with! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470305 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Simond Avenue have any available units?
1830 Simond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 Simond Avenue have?
Some of 1830 Simond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Simond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Simond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Simond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 Simond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1830 Simond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Simond Avenue offers parking.
Does 1830 Simond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 Simond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Simond Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1830 Simond Avenue has a pool.
Does 1830 Simond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1830 Simond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Simond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Simond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Ravina
10301 Farm-to-Market Road 2222
Austin, TX 78662
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway
Austin, TX 78727
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin