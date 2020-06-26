All apartments in Austin
Location

1812 Alamo Heights Ave, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in highly desirable Pioneer Crossing! Vinyl hardwood flooring in all main living areas! Open concept layout! Kitchen includes; granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, and massive center island with bar seating! Open to the living area, abundance of natural light fill this home! Large master with beautiful master bath! Large bedrooms! Fully fenced private backyard!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2019

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Brand New!
- Vinyl Hardwood flooring in all main living areas!
- Natural Light Throughout!
- Granite counter-tops!
- Stainless steel appliances!
- Center Island!
- Fenced in Back Yard!
- Community Amenities!
- Large bedrooms!
- Attached Garage for parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Alamo Heights Ave have any available units?
1812 Alamo Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Alamo Heights Ave have?
Some of 1812 Alamo Heights Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Alamo Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Alamo Heights Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Alamo Heights Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Alamo Heights Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Alamo Heights Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Alamo Heights Ave offers parking.
Does 1812 Alamo Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Alamo Heights Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Alamo Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 1812 Alamo Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Alamo Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 1812 Alamo Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Alamo Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Alamo Heights Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
