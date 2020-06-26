1812 Alamo Heights Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in highly desirable Pioneer Crossing! Vinyl hardwood flooring in all main living areas! Open concept layout! Kitchen includes; granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, and massive center island with bar seating! Open to the living area, abundance of natural light fill this home! Large master with beautiful master bath! Large bedrooms! Fully fenced private backyard!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing

YEAR BUILT: 2019



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Brand New!

- Vinyl Hardwood flooring in all main living areas!

- Natural Light Throughout!

- Granite counter-tops!

- Stainless steel appliances!

- Center Island!

- Fenced in Back Yard!

- Community Amenities!

- Large bedrooms!

- Attached Garage for parking



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **