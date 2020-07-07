Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

1805 Nueces Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Well-maintained 3 bed/ 1 bath home. Walk to UT, Washer/Dryer included - Well-maintained and remodeled 3 bed / 1 bath home walking distance to The University of Texas. The home home features a open floor plan with ample natural light. Updated appliances and fixtures, beautiful wood floors, and high ceilings. Charming home with a covered front porch. Washer / Dryer included.



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin



(RLNE4722406)