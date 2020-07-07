All apartments in Austin
1805 Nueces Street
1805 Nueces Street

1805 Nueces Street · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Nueces Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
1805 Nueces Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Well-maintained 3 bed/ 1 bath home. Walk to UT, Washer/Dryer included - Well-maintained and remodeled 3 bed / 1 bath home walking distance to The University of Texas. The home home features a open floor plan with ample natural light. Updated appliances and fixtures, beautiful wood floors, and high ceilings. Charming home with a covered front porch. Washer / Dryer included.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE4722406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Nueces Street have any available units?
1805 Nueces Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Nueces Street have?
Some of 1805 Nueces Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Nueces Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Nueces Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Nueces Street pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Nueces Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1805 Nueces Street offer parking?
No, 1805 Nueces Street does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Nueces Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 Nueces Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Nueces Street have a pool?
No, 1805 Nueces Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Nueces Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 Nueces Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Nueces Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Nueces Street does not have units with dishwashers.

