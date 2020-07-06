1805 Mohle - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Owner offering 1/2 off first full month's rent with June move in date. Front half of 2/1 duplex centrally located with wood floors in living areas. Farm sink in kitchen. fenced in front yard with deck. washing & dryer in carport shared.