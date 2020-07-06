Owner offering 1/2 off first full month's rent with June move in date. Front half of 2/1 duplex centrally located with wood floors in living areas. Farm sink in kitchen. fenced in front yard with deck. washing & dryer in carport shared.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1805 Mohle - A have any available units?
1805 Mohle - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Mohle - A have?
Some of 1805 Mohle - A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Mohle - A currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Mohle - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Mohle - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Mohle - A is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Mohle - A offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Mohle - A offers parking.
Does 1805 Mohle - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Mohle - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Mohle - A have a pool?
No, 1805 Mohle - A does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Mohle - A have accessible units?
No, 1805 Mohle - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Mohle - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Mohle - A has units with dishwashers.
