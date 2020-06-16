All apartments in Austin
1803 Nueces Street

1803 Nueces Street · (512) 479-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1803 Nueces Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1803 Nueces Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1803 Nueces Street Available 07/01/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Updated, Charming 1 BR / 1 BA. Walk to Downtown / UT. Great Location! - Close to downtown, walk to UT, restaurants and entertainment. Near the corner of MLK & Nueces. Unique 1 bedroom 1 bath with spiral staircase is a 2 story remodel with granite slab counters, tile backsplash, Stainless appliances, wood deck, and stackable washer and dryer.

Call Brian Copland for showings
512-576-0288
Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE5249434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Nueces Street have any available units?
1803 Nueces Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Nueces Street have?
Some of 1803 Nueces Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Nueces Street currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Nueces Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Nueces Street pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Nueces Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1803 Nueces Street offer parking?
No, 1803 Nueces Street does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Nueces Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 Nueces Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Nueces Street have a pool?
No, 1803 Nueces Street does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Nueces Street have accessible units?
No, 1803 Nueces Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Nueces Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Nueces Street does not have units with dishwashers.
