1803 McKinley Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1803 McKinley Ave.

1803 Mc Kinley Avenue · (512) 748-5743
Location

1803 Mc Kinley Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1803 McKinley Ave. · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Modern Updated 3/2 Cottage - Downtown East Side - Modern updated 3/2 in hip East Austin. 1955 Cottage fully updated with hardwood, granite, stainless steel appliances, updated fixtures, tilework and cabinetry, ceiling fans throughout, Nest thermostat, carport, fenced yard, screened back porch. Appliances include: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Master has walk-in closet. Walk/ride your bike to tons of cool bars and restaurants on the eastside. Lots of parks and bike trails. 1/2 mile to metro rail. 1 mile to Mueller Park. 2 miles to downtown. Owner/Agent

(RLNE3381302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 McKinley Ave. have any available units?
1803 McKinley Ave. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 McKinley Ave. have?
Some of 1803 McKinley Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 McKinley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1803 McKinley Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 McKinley Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 McKinley Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1803 McKinley Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1803 McKinley Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1803 McKinley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 McKinley Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 McKinley Ave. have a pool?
No, 1803 McKinley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1803 McKinley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1803 McKinley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 McKinley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 McKinley Ave. has units with dishwashers.
