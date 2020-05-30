1802 Blue Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely upgraded home - Amazing upgrades including: SS appliances and fridge, upgraded interior and exterior doors, gorgeous grey Silestone countertops, updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, updated tub and tile, lighting, concrete floors, white blinds, fresh texture and paint inside and out. Garage parking too, plus washer and dryer. Home enjoys a private side deck and yard with a cool Austin vibe.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.