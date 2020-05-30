All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 22 2019 at 1:54 PM

1802 Blue Crest Drive

1802 Blue Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Blue Crest Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely upgraded home - Amazing upgrades including: SS appliances and fridge, upgraded interior and exterior doors, gorgeous grey Silestone countertops, updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, updated tub and tile, lighting, concrete floors, white blinds, fresh texture and paint inside and out. Garage parking too, plus washer and dryer. Home enjoys a private side deck and yard with a cool Austin vibe.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Blue Crest Drive have any available units?
1802 Blue Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Blue Crest Drive have?
Some of 1802 Blue Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Blue Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Blue Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Blue Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Blue Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Blue Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Blue Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 1802 Blue Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Blue Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Blue Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 1802 Blue Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Blue Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1802 Blue Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Blue Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Blue Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
