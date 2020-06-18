Rent Calculator
1801 Bill Baker Drive
1801 Bill Baker Drive
1801 Bill Baker Dr
·
Location
1801 Bill Baker Dr, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One story 4 bedrooms w/ laminate flooring. Separate shower. Open floor plan. Open kitchen. Recent paint. Refrigerator. Fenced yard. Agent lives nearby & can show you today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1801 Bill Baker Drive have any available units?
1801 Bill Baker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1801 Bill Baker Drive have?
Some of 1801 Bill Baker Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1801 Bill Baker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Bill Baker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Bill Baker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Bill Baker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Bill Baker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Bill Baker Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 Bill Baker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Bill Baker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Bill Baker Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 Bill Baker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Bill Baker Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 Bill Baker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Bill Baker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Bill Baker Drive has units with dishwashers.
