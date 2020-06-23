All apartments in Austin
1788 Spyglass Dr
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1788 Spyglass Dr

1788 Spyglass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1788 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX 78746
Barton Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
yoga
Barton Creek - Property Id: 90177

Newly Renovated! Steps from Barton Creek Greenbelt on Spyglass, bike/hike to Zilker Park, SoCo, easy access to Mopac. 5 min Uber Downtown. Beautiful Pool, Gym, Dog Park, Club House and Yoga! Private balconies and newly renovated units, granite countertops and stainless steel applainces. Washer/dryer Included. Steps to many shops and restaurants, TacoDeli and Tom's Market. Reply to schedule a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90177
Property Id 90177

(RLNE5736848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1788 Spyglass Dr have any available units?
1788 Spyglass Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1788 Spyglass Dr have?
Some of 1788 Spyglass Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1788 Spyglass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1788 Spyglass Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1788 Spyglass Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1788 Spyglass Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1788 Spyglass Dr offer parking?
No, 1788 Spyglass Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1788 Spyglass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1788 Spyglass Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1788 Spyglass Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1788 Spyglass Dr has a pool.
Does 1788 Spyglass Dr have accessible units?
No, 1788 Spyglass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1788 Spyglass Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1788 Spyglass Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
