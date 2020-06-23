1788 Spyglass Dr

Amenities

Newly Renovated! Steps from Barton Creek Greenbelt on Spyglass, bike/hike to Zilker Park, SoCo, easy access to Mopac. 5 min Uber Downtown. Beautiful Pool, Gym, Dog Park, Club House and Yoga! Private balconies and newly renovated units, granite countertops and stainless steel applainces. Washer/dryer Included. Steps to many shops and restaurants, TacoDeli and Tom's Market. Reply to schedule a tour!

