1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102

1750 Timber Ridge Rd, Austin, TX 78741 Parker Lane
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Super cute 2 bed, 2 bath townhome close to EVERYTHING! Bus stop right out front. Bamboo floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open kitchen. All appliances included: Fridge, washer, dryer all stay. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
