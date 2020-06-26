All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:46 PM

1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102

1750 Timber Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Timber Ridge Rd, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Super cute 2 bed, 2 bath townhome close to EVERYTHING! Bus stop right out front. Bamboo floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open kitchen. All appliances included: Fridge, washer, dryer all stay. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 have any available units?
1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 have?
Some of 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 offers parking.
Does 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 have a pool?
Yes, 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 has a pool.
Does 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 have accessible units?
No, 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 Timber Ridge Dr #102 has units with dishwashers.

