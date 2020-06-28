All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 AM

1741 Spyglass Drive

1741 Spyglass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX 78746
Barton Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
Charming 1 bedroom condo with Green Belt and Austin skyline views. 30 minute walk along the greenbelt hike/bike trails to Barton Springs & Zilker Park. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features include white cabinetry, SS appliances, beautiful brown tiled counters & back splash. Washer & dryer included! Living area has a fireplace and open to dining area along with staircase leading to loft area. Loft is perfect for a office or workout space. Bathroom has custom blue tiling, updated mirror and granite counter. One covered reserved parking space included. Community amenities include a hot tub & swimming pool. Dogs under 30 pounds allowed, 2 max limit. No cats allowed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Spyglass Drive have any available units?
1741 Spyglass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Spyglass Drive have?
Some of 1741 Spyglass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Spyglass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Spyglass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Spyglass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 Spyglass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1741 Spyglass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Spyglass Drive offers parking.
Does 1741 Spyglass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 Spyglass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Spyglass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1741 Spyglass Drive has a pool.
Does 1741 Spyglass Drive have accessible units?
No, 1741 Spyglass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Spyglass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 Spyglass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
