1741 Spyglass Drive

Amenities
Charming 1 bedroom condo with Green Belt and Austin skyline views. 30 minute walk along the greenbelt hike/bike trails to Barton Springs & Zilker Park. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features include white cabinetry, SS appliances, beautiful brown tiled counters & back splash. Washer & dryer included! Living area has a fireplace and open to dining area along with staircase leading to loft area. Loft is perfect for a office or workout space. Bathroom has custom blue tiling, updated mirror and granite counter. One covered reserved parking space included. Community amenities include a hot tub & swimming pool. Dogs under 30 pounds allowed, 2 max limit. No cats allowed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.