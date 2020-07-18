Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1723 E 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1723 E 6th St
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1723 E 6th St
1723 East 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Austin
East Cesar Chavez
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location
1723 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Months Free East Austin! - Property Id: 311694
Specials: 8 Weeks Free + More!
Call All City Real Estate for a showing!
512-378-3873
Rental Details:
Effective Price after 8 Weeks Free: $1481
Area: 750sf
Layout: 1 Bed / 1 Bath
Available: Now (can hold for a later move in)
Dog-Friendly
Cat-Friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311694
Property Id 311694
(RLNE5901242)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1723 E 6th St have any available units?
1723 E 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1723 E 6th St have?
Some of 1723 E 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1723 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
1723 E 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 E 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 E 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 1723 E 6th St offer parking?
No, 1723 E 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 1723 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 E 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 E 6th St have a pool?
No, 1723 E 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 1723 E 6th St have accessible units?
No, 1723 E 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 E 6th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
