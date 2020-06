Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Upscale furnished condo near the Galleria. Spacious, with all the amenities ( kitchenware, linens).

All bills paid including cable TV and Wi-Fi Internet. White quartz counters, dark bamboo floors, washer and dryer in apartment ...assigned parking space near apartment. Beautiful landscaping with mature trees and shrubs and large pool. Convenient to downtown Houston. Friendly and relaxing complex. Huge park across the street.