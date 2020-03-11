Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1720 Bunche Rd - A
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1720 Bunche Rd - A
1720 Bunche Road
·
Location
1720 Bunche Road, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183
Amenities
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Rare two story 4 bedroom in in 78721! Less than a mile from MLK and 183 and walking distance to numerous parks! Large bedrooms, master walk in closet, private backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 Bunche Rd - A have any available units?
1720 Bunche Rd - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1720 Bunche Rd - A currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Bunche Rd - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Bunche Rd - A pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Bunche Rd - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1720 Bunche Rd - A offer parking?
No, 1720 Bunche Rd - A does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Bunche Rd - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Bunche Rd - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Bunche Rd - A have a pool?
No, 1720 Bunche Rd - A does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Bunche Rd - A have accessible units?
No, 1720 Bunche Rd - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Bunche Rd - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Bunche Rd - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Bunche Rd - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Bunche Rd - A does not have units with air conditioning.
