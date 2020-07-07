Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1719 Brentwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1719 Brentwood St
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1719 Brentwood St
1719 Brentwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1719 Brentwood Street, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 1/1 - $1250 - Updated 1 bedroom with an attached carport. Refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher provided. Washer/dryer connections. Small pet okay. No yard.
(RLNE5370716)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 Brentwood St have any available units?
1719 Brentwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1719 Brentwood St have?
Some of 1719 Brentwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1719 Brentwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Brentwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Brentwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 Brentwood St is pet friendly.
Does 1719 Brentwood St offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Brentwood St offers parking.
Does 1719 Brentwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Brentwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Brentwood St have a pool?
No, 1719 Brentwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Brentwood St have accessible units?
No, 1719 Brentwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Brentwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Brentwood St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr
Austin, TX 78758
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
LINK
2409 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin