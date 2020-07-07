All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

1719 Brentwood St

1719 Brentwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Brentwood Street, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 1/1 - $1250 - Updated 1 bedroom with an attached carport. Refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher provided. Washer/dryer connections. Small pet okay. No yard.

(RLNE5370716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Brentwood St have any available units?
1719 Brentwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Brentwood St have?
Some of 1719 Brentwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Brentwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Brentwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Brentwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 Brentwood St is pet friendly.
Does 1719 Brentwood St offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Brentwood St offers parking.
Does 1719 Brentwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Brentwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Brentwood St have a pool?
No, 1719 Brentwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Brentwood St have accessible units?
No, 1719 Brentwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Brentwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Brentwood St has units with dishwashers.

