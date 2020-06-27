Rent Calculator
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM
1717 Long Rifle Dr.
1717 Long Rifle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1717 Long Rifle Drive, Austin, TX 78754
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1717 Long Rifle - 3/2, open floor plan, fenced, located near Samsung and Austin Shops.
(RLNE5082782)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have any available units?
1717 Long Rifle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1717 Long Rifle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Long Rifle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Long Rifle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. offer parking?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have a pool?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
