All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1717 Long Rifle Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1717 Long Rifle Dr.
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

1717 Long Rifle Dr.

1717 Long Rifle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1717 Long Rifle Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1717 Long Rifle - 3/2, open floor plan, fenced, located near Samsung and Austin Shops.

(RLNE5082782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have any available units?
1717 Long Rifle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1717 Long Rifle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Long Rifle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Long Rifle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. offer parking?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have a pool?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Long Rifle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Long Rifle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin