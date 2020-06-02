All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1715 Pebble Brook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1715 Pebble Brook Dr
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

1715 Pebble Brook Dr

1715 Pebble Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1715 Pebble Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78752
Coronado Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Great Location in Coronado Hills Neighborhood with quick access to 290 and 183. Home Features a Spacious Open Floor Plan with 2 Dining Areas and 3 Living Areas. Upstairs Game/Media Room could be used as a 4th bedroom. Home features also include a Large Private Back Yard with Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Pebble Brook Dr have any available units?
1715 Pebble Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Pebble Brook Dr have?
Some of 1715 Pebble Brook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Pebble Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Pebble Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Pebble Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Pebble Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Pebble Brook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Pebble Brook Dr offers parking.
Does 1715 Pebble Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Pebble Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Pebble Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 1715 Pebble Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Pebble Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 1715 Pebble Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Pebble Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Pebble Brook Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Commons at Goodnight Ranch
2022 Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78747
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 6
2704 French Pl
Austin, TX 78722
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin