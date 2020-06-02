1715 Pebble Brook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Great Location in Coronado Hills Neighborhood with quick access to 290 and 183. Home Features a Spacious Open Floor Plan with 2 Dining Areas and 3 Living Areas. Upstairs Game/Media Room could be used as a 4th bedroom. Home features also include a Large Private Back Yard with Patio.