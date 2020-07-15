All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1714 Enfield # 101
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM

1714 Enfield # 101

1714 Enfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Enfield Road, Austin, TX 78703
Old Enfield

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quiet complex in Clarksville. Studio apartment with bamboo laminate floors in all living areas. Close to UT, downtown and Lady Bird Lake. No dogs allowed. Make ready in progress unable to show until March 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Enfield # 101 have any available units?
1714 Enfield # 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1714 Enfield # 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Enfield # 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Enfield # 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1714 Enfield # 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1714 Enfield # 101 offer parking?
No, 1714 Enfield # 101 does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Enfield # 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Enfield # 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Enfield # 101 have a pool?
No, 1714 Enfield # 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Enfield # 101 have accessible units?
No, 1714 Enfield # 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Enfield # 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Enfield # 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 Enfield # 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 Enfield # 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
