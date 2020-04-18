All apartments in Austin
1713 Long Rifle Dr

1713 Long Rifle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Long Rifle Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1713 Long Rifle - Great Location with access to IH 35. Kitchen open to living room, w/d/fridge ( not maintained) 3/2 home, lots of light, fenced backyard.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2358246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Long Rifle Dr have any available units?
1713 Long Rifle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1713 Long Rifle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Long Rifle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Long Rifle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Long Rifle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Long Rifle Dr offer parking?
No, 1713 Long Rifle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1713 Long Rifle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Long Rifle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Long Rifle Dr have a pool?
No, 1713 Long Rifle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Long Rifle Dr have accessible units?
No, 1713 Long Rifle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Long Rifle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Long Rifle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Long Rifle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Long Rifle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
