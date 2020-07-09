Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1713 E. 4th
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1713 E. 4th
1713 4th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1713 4th St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b52bae90b4 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1713 E. 4th have any available units?
1713 E. 4th doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1713 E. 4th have?
Some of 1713 E. 4th's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1713 E. 4th currently offering any rent specials?
1713 E. 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 E. 4th pet-friendly?
No, 1713 E. 4th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1713 E. 4th offer parking?
No, 1713 E. 4th does not offer parking.
Does 1713 E. 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 E. 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 E. 4th have a pool?
Yes, 1713 E. 4th has a pool.
Does 1713 E. 4th have accessible units?
No, 1713 E. 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 E. 4th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 E. 4th does not have units with dishwashers.
