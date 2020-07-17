1709 East 38th 1/2 Street

Amenities
Available August 8. Gorgeous 2-story home in Cherrywood neighborhood, walking distance to Cherrywood Coffeehouse, Patterson Park (free public pool & playground). Close to grocery stores, restaurants, Mueller Development and I-35. Original home built 1947; 2nd story built 2008. Hardwood floors & tile throughout, plenty of storage. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, instant hot water dispenser, tankless water heater, large fenced yard (but not shed). First floor cinder block construction keeps house cool in summer. Fireplace is non-working. Playscape will be removed. Small pets OK. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12-24 month lease.
Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/yd74z8kq
