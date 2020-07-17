All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

1709 East 38th 1/2 Street

1709 East 38th Street · (512) 399-1320
Location

1709 East 38th Street, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1698 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Available August 8. Gorgeous 2-story home in Cherrywood neighborhood, walking distance to Cherrywood Coffeehouse, Patterson Park (free public pool & playground). Close to grocery stores, restaurants, Mueller Development and I-35. Original home built 1947; 2nd story built 2008. Hardwood floors & tile throughout, plenty of storage. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, instant hot water dispenser, tankless water heater, large fenced yard (but not shed). First floor cinder block construction keeps house cool in summer. Fireplace is non-working. Playscape will be removed. Small pets OK. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12-24 month lease.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/yd74z8kq
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street have any available units?
1709 East 38th 1/2 Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street have?
Some of 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1709 East 38th 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street offer parking?
No, 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street have a pool?
Yes, 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street has a pool.
Does 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 East 38th 1/2 Street has units with dishwashers.
