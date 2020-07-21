Beautiful well maintained home with mother-in-law floor plan in desirable South Austin! Ceramic tile and laminate wood floors throughout most of the home. Upgraded crown molding, tiled patio and a deck for your grill. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1708 Mcclannahan DR have any available units?
1708 Mcclannahan DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Mcclannahan DR have?
Some of 1708 Mcclannahan DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Mcclannahan DR currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Mcclannahan DR is not currently offering any rent specials.