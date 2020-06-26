All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

1708 Mcclannahan DR

1708 Mc Clannahan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Mc Clannahan Dr, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Beautiful well maintained home with mother-in-law floor plan in desirable South Austin! Ceramic tile and laminate wood floors throughout most of the home. Upgraded crown molding, tiled patio and a deck for your grill. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Mcclannahan DR have any available units?
1708 Mcclannahan DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Mcclannahan DR have?
Some of 1708 Mcclannahan DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Mcclannahan DR currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Mcclannahan DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Mcclannahan DR pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Mcclannahan DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1708 Mcclannahan DR offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Mcclannahan DR offers parking.
Does 1708 Mcclannahan DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Mcclannahan DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Mcclannahan DR have a pool?
No, 1708 Mcclannahan DR does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Mcclannahan DR have accessible units?
No, 1708 Mcclannahan DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Mcclannahan DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Mcclannahan DR has units with dishwashers.
