1708 Fortview Road - B
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:10 PM
1708 Fortview Road - B
1708 Fortview Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
1708 Fortview Rd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This has been remodeled and are centrally located near Manchaca & 290
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1708 Fortview Road - B have any available units?
1708 Fortview Road - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1708 Fortview Road - B currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Fortview Road - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Fortview Road - B pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Fortview Road - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1708 Fortview Road - B offer parking?
No, 1708 Fortview Road - B does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Fortview Road - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Fortview Road - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Fortview Road - B have a pool?
No, 1708 Fortview Road - B does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Fortview Road - B have accessible units?
No, 1708 Fortview Road - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Fortview Road - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Fortview Road - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Fortview Road - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Fortview Road - B does not have units with air conditioning.
