1706 Ridgemont Drive

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desirable Delwood! Updated & well maintained on large lot w/ huge backyard. Wood floors, Remodeled kitchen, silestone countertops, ss appliances, recessed lighting, brushed nickel fixtures, window treatments, & TONS of storage! Modern updates + retro charm in desirable neighborhood. 1/2 mi to Bartholomew Park/Pool, Mueller Shops. Easy access to the Mueller Development, Restaurants and Shopping. Centrally located just minutes to downtown and a short distance to public transportation.



Home is professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. Pet fees are non refundable.

