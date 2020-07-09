All apartments in Austin
1706 Ridgemont Drive

Location

1706 Ridgemont Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable Delwood! Updated & well maintained on large lot w/ huge backyard. Wood floors, Remodeled kitchen, silestone countertops, ss appliances, recessed lighting, brushed nickel fixtures, window treatments, & TONS of storage! Modern updates + retro charm in desirable neighborhood. 1/2 mi to Bartholomew Park/Pool, Mueller Shops. Easy access to the Mueller Development, Restaurants and Shopping. Centrally located just minutes to downtown and a short distance to public transportation.

Home is professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. Pet fees are non refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Ridgemont Drive have any available units?
1706 Ridgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Ridgemont Drive have?
Some of 1706 Ridgemont Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Ridgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Ridgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Ridgemont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Ridgemont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Ridgemont Drive offer parking?
No, 1706 Ridgemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Ridgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Ridgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Ridgemont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1706 Ridgemont Drive has a pool.
Does 1706 Ridgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1706 Ridgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Ridgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Ridgemont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

