All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1706 E. 4th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1706 E. 4th
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1706 E. 4th

1706 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Cesar Chavez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1706 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b52bae90b4 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 E. 4th have any available units?
1706 E. 4th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 E. 4th have?
Some of 1706 E. 4th's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 E. 4th currently offering any rent specials?
1706 E. 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 E. 4th pet-friendly?
No, 1706 E. 4th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1706 E. 4th offer parking?
No, 1706 E. 4th does not offer parking.
Does 1706 E. 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 E. 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 E. 4th have a pool?
Yes, 1706 E. 4th has a pool.
Does 1706 E. 4th have accessible units?
No, 1706 E. 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 E. 4th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 E. 4th does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

45 Flats
4548 Avenue a
Austin, TX 78751
The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin