1706 E 22nd St.

Great East Austin Home that boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nicely renovated home with large living room, formal dining and updated kitchen. 1 block from Disch-Faulk field and UT shuttle. Short distance to the emerging Manor restaurant & bar district! Minutes from I-35, this location can't be beat!



**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/XOvPggHT6Bk **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1951



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Close Distnce to UT & bus lines

- Lots of natural light

- Huge backyard

- Very spacious and open



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



