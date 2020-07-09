1706 E 22nd St.

Amenities
Great East Austin Home that boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nicely renovated home with large living room, formal dining and updated kitchen. 1 block from Disch-Faulk field and UT shuttle. Short distance to the emerging Manor restaurant & bar district! Minutes from I-35, this location can't be beat!
**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/XOvPggHT6Bk **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1951
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Close Distnce to UT & bus lines
- Lots of natural light
- Huge backyard
- Very spacious and open
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Deck, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Boiler)