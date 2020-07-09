All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1706 E 22nd St.

1706 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1706 East 22nd Street, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great East Austin Home that boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nicely renovated home with large living room, formal dining and updated kitchen. 1 block from Disch-Faulk field and UT shuttle. Short distance to the emerging Manor restaurant & bar district! Minutes from I-35, this location can't be beat!

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/XOvPggHT6Bk **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1951

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Close Distnce to UT & bus lines
- Lots of natural light
- Huge backyard
- Very spacious and open

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Deck, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Boiler)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 E 22nd St. have any available units?
1706 E 22nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 E 22nd St. have?
Some of 1706 E 22nd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 E 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1706 E 22nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 E 22nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 1706 E 22nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1706 E 22nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1706 E 22nd St. offers parking.
Does 1706 E 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 E 22nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 E 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 1706 E 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1706 E 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 1706 E 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 E 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 E 22nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.

